Slow Wine Was Added to Slow Food

4 April 2014 | Today in Italy was launched a new publication of Slow Food - a dedicated to wine magazine, titled Slow Wine. The first copy is available for free download here The new magazine, say the publishers, aims at providing a fresh look at the Italian wine scene. It will be published six times a year in Italian, English and German. Each issue, approximately 55 pages long, will be put together with the help of enological experts from all over Italy.“A completely digital magazine, produced in English, Italian and German, it will present our authoritative and independent vision of the wine world,” says Giancarlo Gariglio, who along with Fabio Giavedoni is one of the editors of the guide and the magazine. “The Magazine will be divided into four,” continues Gariglio, “with a long section on an important Italian denomination; a smaller section on a little-known but rapidly improving zone; a retrospective, in other words a tasting of several wines from one great vintage; and a vertical tasting.”The Slow Wine Magazine will follow the experience of the Slow Food Wine Guides adopting a new approach to wine criticism and looking at a variety of factors to evaluate wine in their entirety, taking into consideration the wine quality, typicity and adherence to terroir, value for money, environmental sensitivity and ecologically sustainable viticultural practices.