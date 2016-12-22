Easter Photo Opportunity in Bozhenci, Bulgaria

BalkanTravellers.com

17 April 2014 | Architectural reserves may seem sometimes touristy or hollow, but Bozhenci, Eastern Bulgaria, does not. It’s been blossoming under the sun for some centuries now. Its quiet cobbled streets and wooden houses, protruding through lush vines, compose the idyllic panorama, which many Bulgarians see in their dreams of the country side.



Easter is celebrated with gusto there, and this year between 17 and 20 of April the village opens for visits two of the most interesting houses – Doncho Popov’s and Mengema. An exhibition in the New School is titled “Seated on a horse, you are both sitting and walking”



Baba Rayna’s house – another lovely ethnic place, - offers opportunities to paint Easter eggs Bulgarian style on your own, and to take a photo in national attire, against the authentic background of a typical XVIII-century home.



A concert on the main square and a festive mass will take place in Bozhenci on Sunday, when Bulgarians celebrate Easter.