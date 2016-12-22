Easter Photo Opportunity in Bozhenci, Bulgaria
BalkanTravellers.com
Easter is celebrated with gusto there, and this year between 17 and 20 of April the village opens for visits two of the most interesting houses – Doncho Popov’s and Mengema. An exhibition in the New School is titled “Seated on a horse, you are both sitting and walking”
Baba Rayna’s house – another lovely ethnic place, - offers opportunities to paint Easter eggs Bulgarian style on your own, and to take a photo in national attire, against the authentic background of a typical XVIII-century home.
A concert on the main square and a festive mass will take place in Bozhenci on Sunday, when Bulgarians celebrate Easter.
Epicure
Bulgaria
Foreign Wines Outnumbered Bulgarian Ones on Vinaria 2014 Competition
11 March 2014 | National wine tastings, preceding Bulgaria’s biggest wine fair, Vinaria 2014, started today with a surprise: foreign wines exceeded in number Bulgarian ones first time in history of the competition. Full Story
Curiosity Chest
Bulgaria
Dimitur, who visualisеd the Bulgarian expression “Pumpkin Head!”
26 February 2014 | He is 26 and he tried to enroll in the national Fine Arts academy. Academics, though, refused to recognize his talents, and this is how he searched for consolation in food carving. Full Story
Useful Reads
Greece
In Sfakia: Passing Time in the Wilds of Crete (2008) | By Peter Trudgill
Crete has long been acknowledged as one of the most singular and unique parts of Greece. Its people keep a fierce hold on their traditions, customs and history. Practically a country of its own, this vast island looms over all others in Greece. Nevertheless, as In Sfakia author Peter Trudgill aptly notes in his preface, “some parts of Crete are more special than others, and Sfakia, on the remote south coast, is certainly one of those.” Full Story
Music
Serbia
Serbia Surprises with Choice of Little-Known Singer for Eurovision
12 March 2009 | A little-known Serbian singer and composer, Marko Kon, has surprised many by emerging as his country's representative at the 54th Eurovision in Moscow.
Full Story
-
Photogalleries
-
A Perfect Shot
RED&WHITE SOFIA. On the 1st of March Bulgarians say goodbye to the winter. They buy each other red&white threads to carry around until they see a stork and spring can begin. Photography by Lode Desmet
360 degrees Bulgaria, an exhibition by photographer Alexandar Ivanov, is on display at the Sea Garden in Varna until August 28. It will be shown at Plovdiv’s Central Square from Sept 5.