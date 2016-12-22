Julaya - over 40 and slightly confused
by Vesselina Vassileva
Yesterday thousands of Bulgarians welcomed the sunrise on the Black sea shore - in Varna, Kavarna, Bourgas, Ahtopol, Sunny beach and many other seaside places, to the sound of local performers and world-famous bands. Beach joints, clubs, restaurants and event managers scored well with getting involved in the celebration. To many of those attending, the pleasure to experience the arrival of the summer in an extreme way is still the same like to the previous generation, which was partying here in the 70s and in the 80s. But very little seems to remain from the alternativeness it once possessed.
In fact when the tradition started in the 70s, it was in Varna. But young hippie-like individuals, gathering to drink through the night on the beach was not a notion, welcomed by Bulgaria’s former communist regime and its militia. Even less so, as it went under the sounds of a British rock band, and later involved punk and metal, implying strong Western influence.
To avoid militia control, Julaya’s hippies moved away from the towns and searched for wild, unspoiled by civilization places to celebrate their ritual.
After the fall of the communist regime July morning turned into fashion, but lost most of its initial meaning. Only the tradition to eat and drink lavishly on the beach while waiting for the sunrise was preserved.
Nowadays very few people know about the origin of the fest or the song it was named after. Clubs, joints, cafes offer each year multiple versions of the celebration, in a wide range of music styles.
When some years ago Uriah Heep’s musicians discovered their fame in Bulgaria, they were flabbergasted – also because they thought of July Morning as of one of their less popular singles. Since 2007 some of them – in particular Ken Hensley, the author, and John Lawton, the former singer of the band, are regular guests for the Julaya.
Uriah Heep singing July Morning on a Bulgaria's Black Sea beach in 2007
July morning has clearly evolved from a youth rebellion against communist rule to an extreme escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and a way to charge your batteries with the bright July sun. But there is still a chance for the original antiestablishment spirit of the event to resurrect – one of the latest ideas was to pronounce 1st of July a day of the free spirit.
Epicure
Bulgaria
Foreign Wines Outnumbered Bulgarian Ones on Vinaria 2014 Competition
11 March 2014 | National wine tastings, preceding Bulgaria’s biggest wine fair, Vinaria 2014, started today with a surprise: foreign wines exceeded in number Bulgarian ones first time in history of the competition. Full Story
Curiosity Chest
Bulgaria
Dimitur, who visualisеd the Bulgarian expression “Pumpkin Head!”
26 February 2014 | He is 26 and he tried to enroll in the national Fine Arts academy. Academics, though, refused to recognize his talents, and this is how he searched for consolation in food carving. Full Story
Useful Reads
Greece
In Sfakia: Passing Time in the Wilds of Crete (2008) | By Peter Trudgill
Crete has long been acknowledged as one of the most singular and unique parts of Greece. Its people keep a fierce hold on their traditions, customs and history. Practically a country of its own, this vast island looms over all others in Greece. Nevertheless, as In Sfakia author Peter Trudgill aptly notes in his preface, “some parts of Crete are more special than others, and Sfakia, on the remote south coast, is certainly one of those.” Full Story
Music
Serbia
Serbia Surprises with Choice of Little-Known Singer for Eurovision
12 March 2009 | A little-known Serbian singer and composer, Marko Kon, has surprised many by emerging as his country's representative at the 54th Eurovision in Moscow.
Full Story
-
Photogalleries
-
A Perfect Shot
RED&WHITE SOFIA. On the 1st of March Bulgarians say goodbye to the winter. They buy each other red&white threads to carry around until they see a stork and spring can begin. Photography by Lode Desmet
360 degrees Bulgaria, an exhibition by photographer Alexandar Ivanov, is on display at the Sea Garden in Varna until August 28. It will be shown at Plovdiv’s Central Square from Sept 5.