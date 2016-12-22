Take a Walk on the Lavender Side
Text by Gegori Vasilev
According to historians, lavender was unknown to Bulgaria prior to 1907, when it was imported from the neighboring Mediterranean. But the climate quickly proved suitable and the country promptly gained important position amongst lavender producers. For many years it was second only to France. The situation changed a few years ago, when a plant disease started seriously reducing France’s production, leaving Bulgaria “the new lord of lavender”, as some international media put it.
The Bulgarian producers took advantage of the situation and doubled the crops. Statistics of the national Institute for Roses, Essential and Medical Cultures show increase of nearly four times just in two years – from 25 tons in 2010 to 90 tons in 2012. France became the main client of Bulgarian lavender oil. “The domestic consumption of essential cultures in Bulgaria is very low and most of the producers aim at exporting their production”, says Dimitrina Yonkova. “The French, Alpine lavender has the best qualities. But the Bulgarian, Balkan lavender is just as good. That is why the French are buying our entire production – they receive 100% the best lavender oil in the world.”
People like Dimitrina Yonkova, who take pride in the quality of Bulgarian lavender oil, say the newly acquired leadership has also negative consequences. They are critical of the numerous profiteers, who according to them planted lavender on places with inappropriate climate and weather conditions, choosing for varieties with more abundant, but of lesser quality crop. In result the market has been saturated with low quality production.
„Although Bulgaria’s lavender leadership seems stable, the new lavender boom created problems we need to solve”, says Dimitrina Yonkova. The inferior nature of the planted lavender varieties seems to be the most controversial issue, experts say. They appeal for stricter control, which would guaranty the top quality of the national production. “The Institute for Roses has selected several varieties, which give only top quality oil. But people broadly keep using seedlings from unlicensed dealers,” Yonkova argues.
This month some of lavender producers’ issues may find resolution – when they gather for a conference, where they hope to set up stricter rules and agree on transforming the Institute for Roses into regulatory authority.
It remains to be seen if Bulgaria will preserve its leadership in quality and quantity. But in the meantime one thing is certain – the lavender boom has given travellers new scenic and scented, even therapeutic walking paths.
Epicure
Bulgaria
Foreign Wines Outnumbered Bulgarian Ones on Vinaria 2014 Competition
11 March 2014 | National wine tastings, preceding Bulgaria’s biggest wine fair, Vinaria 2014, started today with a surprise: foreign wines exceeded in number Bulgarian ones first time in history of the competition. Full Story
Curiosity Chest
Bulgaria
Dimitur, who visualisеd the Bulgarian expression “Pumpkin Head!”
26 February 2014 | He is 26 and he tried to enroll in the national Fine Arts academy. Academics, though, refused to recognize his talents, and this is how he searched for consolation in food carving. Full Story
Useful Reads
Greece
In Sfakia: Passing Time in the Wilds of Crete (2008) | By Peter Trudgill
Crete has long been acknowledged as one of the most singular and unique parts of Greece. Its people keep a fierce hold on their traditions, customs and history. Practically a country of its own, this vast island looms over all others in Greece. Nevertheless, as In Sfakia author Peter Trudgill aptly notes in his preface, “some parts of Crete are more special than others, and Sfakia, on the remote south coast, is certainly one of those.” Full Story
Music
Serbia
Serbia Surprises with Choice of Little-Known Singer for Eurovision
12 March 2009 | A little-known Serbian singer and composer, Marko Kon, has surprised many by emerging as his country's representative at the 54th Eurovision in Moscow.
Full Story
-
Photogalleries
-
A Perfect Shot
RED&WHITE SOFIA. On the 1st of March Bulgarians say goodbye to the winter. They buy each other red&white threads to carry around until they see a stork and spring can begin. Photography by Lode Desmet
360 degrees Bulgaria, an exhibition by photographer Alexandar Ivanov, is on display at the Sea Garden in Varna until August 28. It will be shown at Plovdiv’s Central Square from Sept 5.